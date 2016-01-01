Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:01:18 21:27:10

Residents make Mill City plea

Persons attending the public hearing at Mill City Elementary School last Wednesday had a single message for the Tunkhannock Area School Board. Keep Mill City Elementary open. (read more)

Suspected store robber apprehended

A 26-year-old Meshoppen man is in jail after police say he robbed the Dandi Mini-Mart in Meshoppen last Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 18). (read more)

Laceyville boro council streamlined

Laceyville Borough, which has had difficulty filling its council seats during local general elections, has just found its job a little easier. (read more)

Teens thrilled at inauguration

A pair of Tunkhannock Area High School sophomores missed school last Friday but still got quite a history and civics lesson. (read more)

Constable charges move to county

Felony drug charges against a Wyoming County constable are heading to county court. Shane Ryan Fryer, 31, of Golden Hill Road, Laceyville, was in Magistrate Carl Smith’s court Wednesday for a full hearing. (read more)

Coyote hunt on tap this weekend

Coyote season never ends in Pennsylvania, but contests give hunters more incentive to take up the chase this time of year. Outdoor groups sponsor contests that pay hunters $1,000 or more for the biggest coyote. (read more)

