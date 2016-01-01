Residents air closure concerns The Tunkhannock Area School Board got an earful Thursday night about the possibility of closing one, two or three elementary schools over the next few years as a cost-saving gesture to keep the district financially solvent. (read more)

Townships reorganize Tuesday It’s nearly the first of the New Year, and time for local township governments in Wyoming County to reorganize, to set up shop and do such things as identify who’s going to lead meetings, set a regular monthly meeting date and time, and appoint sewage enforcement officers, solicitors and the like. (read more)

Bank robber sentenced A 31-year-old Plains Township man was sentenced last Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Richard A. Caputo in Wilkes-Barre, to 92 months’ imprisonment for committing five bank robberies, including two in Wyoming County, and one robbery of a store. (read more)

Lights erupt at Lazybrook Folks traveling to Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock Township after sunset can still get a panoramic view of the area’s transformation into a winter wonderland. (read more)