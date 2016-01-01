Persons attending the public hearing at Mill City Elementary School last Wednesday had a single message for the Tunkhannock Area School Board. Keep Mill City Elementary open.
(read more)
A 26-year-old Meshoppen man is in jail after police say he robbed the Dandi Mini-Mart in Meshoppen last Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 18).
(read more)
Laceyville Borough, which has had difficulty filling its council seats during local general elections, has just found its job a little easier.
(read more)
A pair of Tunkhannock Area High School sophomores missed school last Friday but still got quite a history and civics lesson.
(read more)
Felony drug charges against a Wyoming County constable are heading to county court. Shane Ryan Fryer, 31, of Golden Hill Road, Laceyville, was in Magistrate Carl Smith’s court Wednesday for a full hearing.
(read more)