Brick’s Market in Tunkhannock has been put up for sale, owners Lynn and Paul Reynolds told employees in December and want the public to know in the New Year.
Students in the Tunkhannock Area School District went home early Tuesday because of a winter snowstorm, and all after-school activities were cancelled or postponed.
For the first 11 months of the year just past, Wyoming County spent a total of $318,490 to house inmates at outside correctional facilities.
A Tunkhannock man could face as much as 30 and a half years in state prison for a crime spree that involved 10 separate incidents before his 20th birthday.
The effects of illicit drug use know no geographic boundaries. No matter how quiet a community, no matter how much it might be off the beaten path, there are those whose lives have been affected by substance abuse, both directly and indirectly.
