Brick's Market up for sale Brick's Market in Tunkhannock has been put up for sale, owners Lynn and Paul Reynolds told employees in December and want the public to know in the New Year.

Tunkhannock Area activity postponed Students in the Tunkhannock Area School District went home early Tuesday because of a winter snowstorm, and all after-school activities were cancelled or postponed.

$318K bill for inmates out of county For the first 11 months of the year just past, Wyoming County spent a total of $318,490 to house inmates at outside correctional facilities.

Teen could face 30 1/2 years for crimes A Tunkhannock man could face as much as 30 and a half years in state prison for a crime spree that involved 10 separate incidents before his 20th birthday.