Fire damages P&G warehouse Multiple fire companies from Wyoming, Susquehanna, Bradford, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties responded to a fire early Tuesday morning at the Tunkhannock Distribution Center in Meshoppen Township that handles products from the Procter & Gamble-Mehoopany plant which manufactures under the Charmin, Pampers and Bounty brand names. (read more)

Residents balk at zoning Around 80 residents showed up for a Tunkhannock Township Planning Commission meeting which was seeking input on a zoning use map but just about everyone who spoke up - outside the planners - was more interested in scrapping the idea of zoning, period. (read more)

Closure hearing tonight The Tunkhannock Area School Board last Thursday night set the remainder of public hearings that they expected to hold this winter regarding the possible closure of up to three elementary school buildings in the district. (read more)

Man sentenced for animal cruelty A 45-year-old Meshoppen man was sentenced to 12-24 months in state prison for animal cruelty which police say happened when he dragged a dog behind a mini-bike on the Fourth of July. (read more)