Exeter Township supervisors voted unanimously Thursday night to offer their support for a medical marijuana growing operation in Wyoming County.
Federal regulators have issued their final report on the potential environmental impact of a proposed new pipeline project.
A 36-year-old Kingsley man was arrested Monday after police say he pointed a gun at a another man in the parking lot of the Tunkhannock Dunkin Donuts on Jan. 2.
People were making merry on New Year’s Eve in the basement of St. Peters Episcopal Church in Tunkhannock. Many folks were playing cards.
Patricia Skrynski recently capped a 34-year career in Wyoming County Children and Youth Services when she stepped down as its director on Friday.
