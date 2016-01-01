A municipal maintenance worker died Monday evening after the New Holland skid steer he had been operating was involved in an explosion near the Clinton Township maintenance shed off Creek Road in Wyoming County.
Nearly 50 people braved the frigid waters of Lake Winola on Sunday to participate in the second annual Polar Plunge fund raiser, sponsored by the local Rotary Club.
A car collided Monday afternoon with a school bus carrying members of the Tunkhannock Area High School junior varsity girls basketball team, and the school has confirmed there were no injuries.
The Elk Lake School Board got its first look on Jan. 25 of a preliminary budget of $20,928,946 being proposed for 2017-2018.
Laceyville residents living near the site of a proposed waste water treatment facility watched and listened closely last Tuesday (Jan. 24) as company officials from FAST Recycling laid out their plans to turn the former Laceyville Elementary School into a 24-hour recycling center for the oil and gas industry.
