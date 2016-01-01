Exeter officials OK cannabis venture Exeter Township supervisors voted unanimously Thursday night to offer their support for a medical marijuana growing operation in Wyoming County. (read more)

Regulators issue final Sunrise EI report Federal regulators have issued their final report on the potential environmental impact of a proposed new pipeline project. (read more)

Man charged with false imprisonment A 36-year-old Kingsley man was arrested Monday after police say he pointed a gun at a another man in the parking lot of the Tunkhannock Dunkin Donuts on Jan. 2. (read more)

In recovery and ringing in year People were making merry on New Year’s Eve in the basement of St. Peters Episcopal Church in Tunkhannock. Many folks were playing cards. (read more)